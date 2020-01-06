Ward 6 has dedication ceremony for new firetrucks

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Five new fire trucks were dedicated at a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 4, by the Volunteer Fire Department for Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One.
“As a volunteer fire department, it’s hard to replace a truck because of the expense," said Fire Chief Todd Parker. "The trucks that we’re taking out of service that these trucks are replacing is 34 yrs old. So, we’re replacing six 34-year-old fire trucks that’s been serving the Ward 6 community since 1986.”
Ward 6 began in 1986 and Chief Parker says the updated equipment is thanks to the community they serve.
“In November of 2017, citizens of Ward 6 passed a bond issue for 3.8 million dollars that allowed us to purchase trucks and build a new station,” Chief Parker said.
According to firefighter Michael Estes, a lot has changed in the past 34 years, including the efficiency of the fire trucks themselves.
“Well, over 30 years ago when these apparatuses were purchased, they weren’t purchased with the pumper/operator in mind and having to drive them and get them to the location in a safe manner," Estes said. "The new apparatuses that had been purchased were designed around the firefighter to be user-friendly, to allow us to be able to pull out step-up platforms to get to the equipment, to get to the pump panel.”
The new fire trucks will allow the department to move even faster thanks to the updated technology. And while the department has one less fire truck now, the new trucks carry more water than the older models allowing them to put fires out faster.
“We’re proud of what we have and we’re going to take care of them and they’ll last another 30 plus years for us,” Estes said.
The old fire trucks will be auctioned off for another fire station to use.
For more information about Ward 6, and for those interested in being a volunteer firefighter, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.