SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2020.
Clint Lee Mott, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of tools used by thieves or burglars; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dakota James Carey, 20, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Roche Royalle Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Cassandra Leshea Leleux, 41, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Daniel Keith Hester, 26, Iowa: Failure to stop at a stop light; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Max Allen Desormeaux, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no rear reflectors on bicycles.
Leroy Smith Sr., 59, Port Arthur, Tx: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driving on the right side of the road; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Kayleigh Gambrelle Rausch-Spears, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Keith Joseph Jones, 29, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution.
Ashley Brooke Speer, 40, Abbevile: Second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kenneth Wayne Lyons, 64, Iowa: Strangulation.
Terry Michael Pinder II, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
John Paul Deville Jr., 18, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.
