New York Times best selling author to speak in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - New York Times Bestselling author, Dion Leonard is coming to Central Library located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles Wednesday January 15th.
Leonard book entitled “Finding Gobi” shares the story of finding a lovable stray dog he names Gobi, during his 155 mile, seven day ultra-marathon in the Gobi Desert. They quickly became great companions as Gobi stayed by Leonard’s side step by step to the finish line. But before Dion could bring Gobi home, the dog went missing, sparking a nationwide search to reunite man with his best friend.
The January 15th speaking program starts at 6 p.m. and lasts through 7:00 p.m. The program is open to all ages.
For more information on this program, call (337) 721-7116 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.
