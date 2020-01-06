Mickey Smith Jr. named as finalist for Music Educator Award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum have narrowed down 3,300 nominated music teachers from across the U.S. with Maplewood Middle School’s Mickey Smith Jr. being listed as one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Music Educator Award.
The award is presented to teachers who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate commitment to maintaining music education in schools.
Any current music teacher in the U.S. can be nominated and each year one teacher is selected from the final 10 to be recognized from their impact in students’ lives.
The winner will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards while the nine other finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium. Schools of the 10 finalists will also receive matching $1,000 grants.
The winner of the award will be announced during GRAMMY Week.
- Mickey Smith Jr. - Maplewood Middle School, Sulphur, La.
- Elizabeth Bennett - Buffalo Grove High School, Buffalo Grove, Ill.
- Stephen Cox - Eastland High School, Eastland, Texas
- Victor de los Santos - Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana, Calif.
- Geoffrey Gould - Swift River Elementary School, Belchertown, Mass.
- Elizabeth Hering - Churchill High School, Livonia, Mich.
- Jason Majerczak - Drexel Hill Middle School, Drexel Hill, Pa.
- Chris Maunu - Arvada West High School, Arvada, Colo.
- Lynne Ruda, Lancaster High School, Lancaster, N.Y.
- Kokoe Tanaka-Suwan - Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls, Bronx, N.Y.
