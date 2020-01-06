McNeese Football announces 2020 schedule and home kickoff times

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Football announced its 2020 football schedule on Monday, one that features six home games for the second straight season as well as all Division I opponents for the third straight year.
McNeese will open the season on the road on September 5 when it visits Louisiana-Lafayette to mark the second meeting between the two former rivals in the last five years.
The Cowboys will open up its home slate the following week on Sept. 11 against Big Sky Conference opponent Northern Colorado then will begin Southland Conference action on Sept. 19 at home against Abilene Christian.
The Cowboys and Bears will play for just the second time in history. McNeese opened up the 2018 season with a 17-14 win over UNC in Greeley, Colorado.
Other home games are slated for Oct. 3 vs. Central Arkansas, Oct. 31 vs. Stephen F. Austin, Nov. 7 against Nicholls and Nov. 21 vs. Lamar.
In addition to the announcing of the schedule, game times for the six home games have also been decided.
Games against Northern Colorado (Sept. 12), Abilene Christian (Sept. 19), SFA (Oct. 31) and Nicholls (Nov. 7) will carry a 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Oct. 3 contest against UCA will kick at 4 p.m. due to an agreement the two schools made prior to last season to kick earlier because of the distance of travel for the two schools. Last year’s game at UCA also carried a 4 o’clock start.
The season finale against Lamar on Nov. 21 will kick off at 3 p.m. at the request of the NCAA FCS Playoff Committee who required games to kick earlier on the final day of the regular season to allow the committee more time to select the playoff matchups. The McNeese/Lamar game could have direct implications for the playoffs.
McNeese will visit Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 26, at HBU on Oct. 10, at Sam Houston State on Oct. 24, and at Northwestern State on Nov. 14. McNeese’s open date will be Oc.t 17 and Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 31 against Stephen F. Austin.
2020 McNeese Football Schedule
Sept. 5 at ULL, TBA
Sept. 12 vs. Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 *vs. Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 *at Southeastern La., TBA
Oct. 3 *vs. Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Oct. 10 *at HBU, TBA
Oct. 17 BYE Week
Oct. 24 *at Sam Houston State, TBA
Oct. 31 *vs. Stephen F. Austin, 6 p.m.
Nov. 7 *vs. Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Nov. 14 *at Northwestern State, TBA
Nov. 21 *vs. Lamar, 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.