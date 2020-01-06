Local musician gives the gift of music to a child for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Germain Winfrey or as his friends call him "Peanut” has been playing the drums since he was 11 years old.
“As a young child, when you’re introduced to something that’s positive such as music it can inspire you," he said. "It helps express you know feelings, emotions.”
Playing the drums is a passion for Peanut, one he’s looking to pass on to the next generation.
“You know and I always promised myself if I had the opportunity to help another young musician that I would like to do so," he said.
Now he can. This Christmas with the help of the Salvation Army Angel Tree and the Music Makers 2 U Program, Peanut is donating his drum set to a young child.
“In this day of technology and information age, it’s amazing when you have a young person that really wants to delve into this thing called music," he said.
President of Music Makers 2 U Mickey Smith Jr. said the child receiving the drums has also learned to play a violin and keyboard. He said Peanut’s donation is more than just a gift.
“It’s more than an instrument," he said. "It literally says that you’re loved, your valued, and you’re wanted.”
Peanut said he hopes the child loves the drum set and continues to explore their passion for music.
He has been playing that drum set for nearly 25 years. Peanut said it gave him his start in music and he hopes it can do the same for the child.
