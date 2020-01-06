Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MARDI GRAS
Countdown to Mardi Gras: This year, 7 weeks of festivities
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Christmas season is officially drawing to a close, but it's just the start of the season leading up to New Orleans' biggest street party: Mardi Gras. Some walking parades and streetcar-riding groups will touch off revelry that climaxes on Fat Tuesday itself — Feb. 25 of this year. The start is always Jan. 6, Epiphany. Mardi Gras moves with Ash Wednesday. In between are loads of parades in New Orleans and around the state, some with celebrity riders. Nearly all paraders toss plastic beads and other trinkets to the crowd, and a nonprofit is recycling a record 173 tons of those items.
AP-US-COASTAL-PROTECTION-HIGH-SCHOOL
New high school puts focus on environment, climate change
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new high school in New Orleans is preparing students for careers in coastal protection and restoration. It is anticipating a future with ongoing climate change and sea level rise. New Harmony High School opened in 2018 and currently serves about 100 south Louisiana students. Students take traditional classes such as math, literature and history. Then they also take science classes that tackle environmental issues. And once a week they spend a day off campus interning with environmentally conscious businesses and organizations in the community. School official Anthony Burrell says the goal is to let students know the impact people have on the environment.
LOUISIANA GOVERNOR
Spending on Louisiana governor's race reaches $73 million
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The 2019 Louisiana governor's race that saw Democrat John Bel Edwards win reelection to a second term was the most expensive gubernatorial competition in state history. Candidates, their allies and their foes spent about $73 million. The three major candidates alone — Edwards, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and GOP businessman Eddie Rispone — spent about $47 million. Major political action committees accounted for the rest of the dollars. By comparison, roughly $50 million was spent in the 2015 competition for governor that saw Edwards first elected to the state's top job, a race that featured four major candidates and PACs.
PRISON FIGHT-DEATH
Louisiana inmate dies following fight with another inmate
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — Authorities said a man being held in a Louisiana prison died after a fight with another inmate. A news release from the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections says 32-year-old Major Jones was pronounced dead around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Possible criminal charges are pending against the other inmate pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy.
LIVINGSTON SCHOOLS-MOVES
Louisiana school board president to resign for new role
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — Leadership moves are on the horizon for a Louisiana school board after its president was elected to the state House. Livingston Parish School Board President Buddy Mincey is expected to officially resign next week to start his new role as a state representative, leaving an open seat on the board to be filled. Mince will be sworn into his new role Jan. 13. The Advocate reports Mincey will submit his resignation at the board's Jan. 9 meeting and the board will start the process to find an interim member to serve until the next election in November
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA-FUNERAL
Funerals held for reporter, pilot from Louisiana plane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died a week ago in a plane crash in Lafayette. The 30-year-old Carley McCord and 51-year-old Ian Biggs were among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play Oklahoma in Atlanta. McCord was a local sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger. Her funeral service was held in Baton Rouge while Biggs' service was held in Lafayette. Services for the other three people killed on the plane have already been held.
SLAYING SUSPECT-ARKANSAS
Paroled convicted killer arrested for Arkansas slaying
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man on parole for killing a man in Louisiana has been arrested on a murder warrant in northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 39-year-old Anthony Ballot of Rogers was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26 stabbing death of 25-year-old Keundra Allen of Little Rock outside the Bentonville apartment of Allen's girlfriend, who is Ballett's ex-girlfriend. Louisiana prison spokesman Ken Pastorick says Ballett was paroled in 2013 after serving 19 years of a 35 year prison sentence for manslaughter in Madison Parish, Louisiana.
BRIDGE REPAIRS
Bridge spanning Lake Pontchartrain to stay closed to summer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. 11 bridge, which spans Lake Pontchartrain, has been closed for repairs since January 2019. Now, the state says the work, which was initially estimated to last just a few months, is expected to be complete this summer. State transportation officials say the projected completion date of the $28 million overhaul of the 92-year-old bridge has been delayed several times because the bridge's advanced age has made the project more frustrating than originally expected. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the project involves concrete and structural repairs, replacing the grid deck and bridge operator's house, and a complete replacement of the electrical and mechanical parts that open and close the bridge for boats.