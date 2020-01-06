Landry: LSU fans should be wary of ticket scammers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the LSU Tigers prepare to take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Tiger fans should be wary of ticket scams.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging those who want to attend the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to use caution when buying tickets on the secondary market.
“It has been a truly historic season for our Fighting Tigers, and playing the title game right here in Louisiana adds to the fun we will have on January 13th,” said General Landry. “Unfortunately, we also know that consumers lose millions of dollars each year due to scammers selling phony tickets; so I strongly encourage Tiger fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to the National Championship game.”
Here are some tips to avoid these tickets scams:
- Be skeptical of anything that seems too good to be true. Be wary of tickets being offered for less than face value.
- Stick with reputable ticket brokers and resellers, such as The Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace runs through Ticketmaster, which verifies tickets prior to sale. Tickets sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify.
- Check to see if the seller belongs to the National Association of Ticket Brokers, whose members must guarantee every ticket sold on their websites and provide a double-money-back refund if tickets are not delivered.
- Don’t buy fake PDF tickets. The College Football Playoff Ticket Office has indicated that no printable PDF tickets will be accepted or considered a valid form of entry for this game.
- Verify mobile tickets. Mobile tickets can only be transferred through the official College Football Playoff app.
- Use payment methods that come with protection. If possible, use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you will not be able to get your money back.
- If in doubt, ask the experts. If you have questions about tickets or other game-day queries, visit the official College Football Playoff website at www.collegefootballplayoff.com or contact the College Football Playoff Ticket Office directly by phone at 469-706-9010 or by email at tickets@collegefootballplayoff.com.
