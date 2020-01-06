Landreneau adds Kassie James To Coaching Staff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced the addition of Kassie James to his coaching staff on Monday. James will serve as a volunteer assistant in charge of player development.
James, a native of Orange, Texas began her playing career as a two-year starting third baseman for Angelina College in 2014 and 2015. At Angelina, James broke six school records, was a two-time NFCA All-American, and led her team to a 2014 NJCAA National Championship. In 2016, she was inducted into the Angelina College Hall of Fame.
Following her time at Angelina College, James spent two years at Houston Baptist where she was the starting third baseman for the Huskies. While at HBU, James earned Southland Conference honorable mention honors in 2017 and 2018 where she was second on the team with 36 hits in 2018 and led the Huskies with a .310 batting average in 2018. She graduated from HBU with honors with a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
James served as the graduate assistant at the University of Dallas in 2019 and is currently pursuing a Master of Leadership Degree. While there, she assisted in leading the team to its first postseason win in three years and helped their pitcher become the university’s first player on the SCAC Conference All-Tournament team in seven years.
James’ most recent role was as an Associate Head Coach at Frank Phillips College where she worked with infielders and pitchers and played a major role in recruiting, fundraising, and community outreach projects.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.