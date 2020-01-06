Landreneau adds Kassie James To Coaching Staff

Following her time at Angelina College, James spent two years at Houston Baptist where she was the starting third baseman for the Huskies. While at HBU, James earned Southland Conference honorable mention honors in 2017 and 2018 where she was second on the team with 36 hits in 2018 and led the Huskies with a .310 batting average in 2018. She graduated from HBU with honors with a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.