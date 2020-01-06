FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to week ends on a stormy note by Friday

The longer-range forecast calls for increasing rain chances later in the afternoon Thursday with the threat of strong to severe storms on Friday as ingredients come to together for the development of stronger thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. A low-pressure area over East Texas will move into a high shear environment with ample moisture and instability to get thunderstorms rotating if they develop on Friday. While timing this event is still too far out to give specifics, it’s important to have a way to get weather alerts on your phone or tablet if away from the television on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center is already taking note of this threat in their outlook issued for Friday.