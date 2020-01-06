FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to week ends on a stormy note by Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The week starts off on a very pleasant and sunny note as temperatures this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s begin to warm up steadily through the morning and top out in the lower 70s this afternoon. A few clouds will develop and winds out of the SSW today will pick up slightly through the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will move into the state tonight. Rain chances continue to look less and less likely with this front, although a quick shower in spots won’t be totally out of the question. Once the front moves through tonight, winds shift back out of the north and temperatures by Tuesday morning are back in the 40s.
Tuesday will bring a crisp and cooler stretch of weather for about 48 hours, with afternoon highs back in the lower to middle 60s and lows Wednesday morning in the 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible north of I-10 where temperatures will get close to freezing briefly before warming back up into the 60s by Wednesday afternoon. A fast turnaround in temperatures and with unfortunately rain chances returning to the forecast will be in store by Thursday and Friday.
The longer-range forecast calls for increasing rain chances later in the afternoon Thursday with the threat of strong to severe storms on Friday as ingredients come to together for the development of stronger thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. A low-pressure area over East Texas will move into a high shear environment with ample moisture and instability to get thunderstorms rotating if they develop on Friday. While timing this event is still too far out to give specifics, it’s important to have a way to get weather alerts on your phone or tablet if away from the television on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center is already taking note of this threat in their outlook issued for Friday.
By Saturday, the severe weather threat shifts east over SE Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as the threat of some lingering showers and storms continues in the morning and afternoon before clearing out and turning colder again Saturday night. Sunshine returns for Sunday ahead of another storm system which will bring more rain to the area for the following week. January, which is climatologically our coldest month of the year still shows no signs of any freezing temperatures or prolonged cold weather through the latter half of the month.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.