FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives overnight with temperatures returning to normal for the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a warm day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that topped out in the low 70s. But temperatures will soon return to normal thanks to a cold front moving through overnight.
The front might be able to produce a few isolated showers as it moves through, though the chance is only 20% and rain will be very limited. Temperatures will slowly fall this evening through the 60s in the 50s but will reach the 40s by Tuesday morning behind the front.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful days with abundant sunshine and no chance of rain! Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s during the afternoon hours. Wednesday morning will be cooler with lows in the 30s, and some areas north of I-10 could see patchy frost.
Moisture will begin to increase on southerly winds late Wednesday and that signals changes on the way. Thursday will be warmer and more humid with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon too, and the chance of rain is 40%.
Friday will potential be an active weather day as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Most models point toward a large line of thunderstorms moving through Friday night into early Saturday. These storms could potentially be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. It should be noted though that there is still considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of these storms. And it is possible that we miss the strongest storms entirely. This level of uncertainty is normal for an event this far out in time; but we will continue to monitor the forecast and will keep you updated. As of now just plan on checking our forecast and make sure you have our KPLC First Alert Weather app on your smart phone, here is the link to download the app: www.kplctv.com/apps
Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunday also looks nice with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. So once the storms clear any outdoor events should be good, but be prepared to move any events if the timing of storms changes.
Next week does not look so great with a chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms everyday beginning on Monday. Each day will feature a 40% chance of rain with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
