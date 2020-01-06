FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives overnight with temperatures returning to normal for the next few days

Friday will potential be an active weather day as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Most models point toward a large line of thunderstorms moving through Friday night into early Saturday. These storms could potentially be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. It should be noted though that there is still considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of these storms. And it is possible that we miss the strongest storms entirely. This level of uncertainty is normal for an event this far out in time; but we will continue to monitor the forecast and will keep you updated. As of now just plan on checking our forecast and make sure you have our KPLC First Alert Weather app on your smart phone, here is the link to download the app: www.kplctv.com/apps