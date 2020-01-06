Cowgirls kick off 2020 softball season on Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball kicked off its 2020 season with their first team practice on Monday. The Cowgirls season will begin on Feb. 7 in its own Cowgirl Classic.
McNeese took the field at 10:30 a.m. (Monday) for team hitting then returned at 4:30 p.m. for team defense. This will be the Cowgirl practice schedule through this Friday.
McNeese returns 16 letterman including seven returning position starters and four pitchers, all who appeared in at least 15 games last season.
The Cowgirls are coming off a 33-32 overall record in 2019 that saw McNeese finish third in the Southland Conference race and making it all the way to the semifinal game of the SLC Tournament. The Cowgirls earned a postseason berth in the NISC where their season came to an end in a 10-inning, 4-3 loss to Texas-Arlington in the Regional Championship game.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.