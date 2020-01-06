Cowgirls kick off 2020 softball season on Monday

The Cowgirls are coming off a 33-32 overall record in 2019 that saw McNeese finish third in the Southland Conference race and making it all the way to the semifinal game of the SLC Tournament. The Cowgirls earned a postseason berth in the NISC where their season came to an end in a 10-inning, 4-3 loss to Texas-Arlington in the Regional Championship game.