Cal-Maine: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $10.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Jackson, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.
The egg producer posted revenue of $311.5 million in the period.
Cal-Maine shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 3% in the last 12 months.
