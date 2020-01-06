Anticipated gym rush for new year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Gym-goer Jeff Carrier is a regular at Gigi’s Downtown Fitness Club in Lake Charles, but he too has a fitness new year’s resolution.
“Just to keep challenging myself," Carrier said. "I enjoy coming to the gym. It’s a stress relief for me. So, it allows me to have a sound mind, sound body. That’s my new year’s resolution, to keep that up.”
But for those planning to hit the gym for the new year, Del Prudhomme, Head Trainer for Gigi’s said you’re not alone.
“It’s not uncommon to see an influx of people at the start of the year," Prudhomme said. "A lot of people are going to come in and want to get started on their ‘New year, new me’ kind of a deal.”
Regulars may not even notice the influx.
“You’re going to see a decent percentage increase in memberships, however, you know, a lot of them are going to be upstairs doing fitness classes and when you’re downstairs doing your own thing, it’s not going to be as crowded,” Prudhomme said.
According to Prudhomme, the new year’s rush actually doesn’t last that long.
“Hopefully it lasts for a lifetime and when you hit the new year, the next new year, it’s a new goal to hit, but usually if we’re being honest about it, those people that aren’t that committed will drop out in the first month,” Prudhomme said.
Setting a goal is one way Prudhomme recommended setting yourself up for success.
“The biggest thing I would say to people who haven’t been to the gym in a while or people that are new to the gym is to be kind to your body," Prudhomme said. "Don’t overdo it when you first come in and expect that you know you might be a little sore. But if you don’t over do it, you’ll be fine, and stick to it, keep coming back and don’t be afraid to ask questions.”
For more information about Gigi’s Gym, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.