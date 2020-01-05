Water line break causes boil advisory for Lake Arthur residents

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) -A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for all Town of Lake Arthur water customers.
A water line break has caused water pressure in certain areas to dip below the required levels. The waterworks district says the line break happened Sunday morning and the boil advisory will stand until further notice.
If you were without water in this area, run faucets until the water runs clear, then take precautions and boil the water before consumption.
The water district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all-clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.
