State Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Hwy 165 north of Carl Hoppe Road.
Trooper Derek Senegal says that troopers were called out to the scene in Jefferson Davis Parish around 7:00 p.m. last night on Jan. 4, 2020.
The crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian, Leon Marv Johnson, 52, of Houston, Tx.
As a result of their preliminary investigation troopers say that Johnson was walking south along the outside lane of Hwy 165 South. He was then struck by a 2005 Toyota Tundra being driven by Joseph S. Fairfield, 75, of Iowa, who was also traveling south along the highway.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.
Toxicology samples have been obtained from both Fairfield and Johnson to be submitted for analysis.
State Police say this crash is still under investigation and urge pedestrians to remain aware while walking near roads. Wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from the road while facing oncoming traffic are all advised by authorities as safety precautions.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.