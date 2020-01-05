State police identify pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 165

JEFFERSON DAVIS, La. (KPLC) -State police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a fatal crash Saturday evening.
On January 4, at 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US Hwy 165 about 1 ½ miles north of Carl Hoppe Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.
The crash took the life of 52-year-old Leon Marv Johnson of Houston, TX.
The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Johnson was walking south in the outside lane of travel of US Hwy 165 South.
Johnson was struck by a 2005 Toyota Tundra driven by 75-year-old Joseph S. Fairfield of Iowa, LA. that was traveling south in the outside lane of travel.
Johnson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fairfield was properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and the pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes.
Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.