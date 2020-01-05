Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson spun out of a would-be sack and coolly completed a pass that set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Texans rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. Both teams had to punt on their first possessions of overtime. On Houston’s next drive, Watson evaded a sack by wriggling away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal. Ka'imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett. People with direct knowledge of the situation say McCarthy was set to interview Saturday. One of the people says Lewis visited Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys haven't addressed the status of Garrett, who led an underachieving team in the final year of his contract. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Lewis spent 16 years in charge of Cincinnati but went 0-7 in the playoffs.
DALLAS (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 29 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime after his tying basket in regulation, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-120. Devonte Graham had 27 points and 13 assists as the Hornets won their second straight after a season-worst six-game losing streak. Luka Doncic set a franchise season record with his 10th triple-double, scoring 39 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. But the 2019 Rookie of the Year had a turnover and two missed 3s late in regulation as the Mavericks let a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter slip away.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-118. The Bucks improved to 32-5 with their fifth straight victory since a Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 — all the first half. Rudy Gay had 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Sixth-ranked Baylor won its 10th game in a row despite a miserable shooting night in its Big 12 opener. MaCio Teague matched his season high with 21 points but was only 5 of 16 from the field while making all nine of his free throws in a 59-44 win over Texas. The Bears shot 23 percent after building a 13-point halftime lead. They shot 31 percent overall. Jericho Sims had 13 points and 15 rebounds for 10-3 Texas. The Longhorns had their second double-digit road loss in their last three games.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Johnathan Joseph are both inactive for the Texans’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller injured his groin two weeks ago and didn’t play last week and Joseph hurt his hamstring on Sunday in the regular-season finale. For the Bills, CB Levi Wallace is out with an ankle injury. Also inactive for the Bills are WR Robert Foster, G Ike Boettger, T Ryan Yates, TE Tommy Sweeny and DT Vincent Taylor.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech pulled away for a big win in its Big 12 opener. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 18 points to lead four Red Raiders in double figures in an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas Tech took the lead for good with an 11-0 run late in the first half. The 10-3 Cowboys scored first after halftime before the Ramsey hit two 3-pointers in a 15-0 run. Lindy Waters had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for the 9-4 Cowboys. Oklahoma State shot 29 percent overall, making only 15 of 52 shots.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the second half as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win over Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game Saturday was the first meeting since 2010 for the former conference rivals whose campuses are only about 115 miles apart. They both traveled more than 500 miles for the game. Southern Miss had a quick 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown pass and ran for another TD on the first two drives. But the quarterback didn't play in the second half after taking a hard shot just before the break.