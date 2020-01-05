Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the second half as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win over Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game Saturday was the first meeting since 2010 for the former conference rivals whose campuses are only about 115 miles apart. They both traveled more than 500 miles for the game. Southern Miss had a quick 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown pass and ran for another TD on the first two drives. But the quarterback didn't play in the second half after taking a hard shot just before the break.