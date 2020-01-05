Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints punter Thomas Morstead recalls all the tears, all the emotion by family and friends the last time the Vikings visited New Orleans in the playoffs. Morstead was a rookie when the Saints advanced to the franchise's only Super Bowl by beating the Vikings in overtime for the NFC championship in January 2010. Morstead says it was then he began to grasp the significance of the victory for a city that loved the Saints and was still recovering from Hurricane Katrina. A decade later, Minnesota is back in New Orleans for both teams' playoff opener on Sunday.