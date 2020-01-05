Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to an 80-68 win over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Auburn placed five players in double figures. Samir Doughty had 15 points, and Isaac Okoro finished with 14. Danjel Purifoy scored 11 points, and Austin Wiley had 10 points and five blocked shots. McCormick went 9 for 17 from the field and 8 for 11 at the line. The senior guard also had four assists and two steals.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — JJ Redick’s driving layup with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Lonzo Ball had 24 points with 10 assists and Redick scored 18 as the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games. Just moments earlier, it seemed New Orleans had a victory safely tucked away. But Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica converted a four-point play with 4.2 seconds left to tie it at 115. Harrison Barnes scored 30 points to lead the Kings, and Buddy Hield added 24.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints punter Thomas Morstead recalls all the tears, all the emotion by family and friends the last time the Vikings visited New Orleans in the playoffs. Morstead was a rookie when the Saints advanced to the franchise's only Super Bowl by beating the Vikings in overtime for the NFC championship in January 2010. Morstead says it was then he began to grasp the significance of the victory for a city that loved the Saints and was still recovering from Hurricane Katrina. A decade later, Minnesota is back in New Orleans for both teams' playoff opener on Sunday.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the second half as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win over Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game Saturday was the first meeting since 2010 for the former conference rivals whose campuses are only about 115 miles apart. They both traveled more than 500 miles for the game. Southern Miss had a quick 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown pass and ran for another TD on the first two drives. But the quarterback didn't play in the second half after taking a hard shot just before the break.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. Both announced their decisions on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks. Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a 204-yard game in the Citrus Bowl. Jeudy had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Willis is a two-year starter at right tackle for the Crimson Tide. This season he was a second-team AP All-American.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Alabama 104-98 in double overtime. The Gators trailed big late in the first half and were down 80-75 with less than 2 minutes to play in regulation. Noah Locke had the play of the game for the home team. He stole John Petty Jr.'s inbound pass and hit a layup with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 83. Kira Lewis Jr. missed a 3 on the other end, sending the game into overtime. Florida wore down the Tide in the extra periods. Petty led the Tide with 19 points.