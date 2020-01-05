FIRST ALERT FORECAST: An absolutely gorgeous day, we see an increase in clouds into Monday

Moving into Wednesday we can expect some partly cloudy skies, but remaining dry as well as more sunshine than what we saw on Tuesday, but temperatures won’t warm up as highs will top off in the lower 60′s once again after a very chilly start to the day in which temperatures start out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. The sunshine is short lived though as we once again see moisture beginning to return ahead of our next weather system that sets its aim on Southwest Louisiana for Thursday. Clouds move in late on Wednesday and increasing in coverage overnight and we will see lows corresponding as well as they are into the middle and upper 50′s. The warming trend will continue into Thursday and Friday as well as we see highs climbing back into the lower 70′s. The one bad thing is that with the warmer temperatures comes the threat of rain, and some of that could be heavy according to the latest models. Another aspect we will have to keep an eye on is the severe weather aspect as there is the potential for some stronger storms. That’s still several days a way and is subject to change so we will have to monitor the system as it gets closer and of course will let you know the latest. The one thing models definitely agree on is the fact we could see several days of rain and that could last into the weekend. Timing will be better once we get closer, but something worth watching throughout the week.