FIRST ALERT FORECAST: An absolutely gorgeous day, we see an increase in clouds into Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What a great way to end the weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine as well as warm temperatures across Southwest Louisiana.
As I was making my way into work I saw a lot of people getting out and taking advantage of the beautiful weather and I hope that you have as well, because as we make our way into the new work week, a series of fronts moving through the area will bring back the chance of rain. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 60′s to near 70 for many locations today and as we go through the rest of the afternoon we can expect temperatures to slowly drop as we see temperatures around ten degrees warmer this evening in comparison to last night thanks to the return of southerly flow. If you are heading out tonight you may want to take a light jacket with you as temperatures drop back into the lower 60′s and upper 50′s, but a little breeze will make it feel just a little cooler. As we wake up on Monday morning lows will be in the lower 50′s for areas along the I-10 corridor and points south, with a few upper 40′s for the areas to the north.
As for Monday make sure to give the kids a jacket to start the day off as they head off to school as it will be a cool morning, but they can shed the jacket as we head into the afternoon because we will see temperatures warming into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. The good news is we will remain dry for the daytime hours, but we will be seeing clouds increasing as we are tracking a front that looks to move into the area during the early morning hours of Tuesday according to the latest model guidance. The front itself is going to have very limited moisture across our area and that will limit the chances of rain, as some models say that we won’t see any rain at all, but other say a little bit of rain does indeed move through during the very early morning hours of Tuesday. So for now, I’m leaving a 20% chance of rain for our area with the rain moving out by daybreak on Tuesday. Temperatures going into Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 40′s so another chilly start, but a little above average for this time of year. As we move through the day on Tuesday we will begin to see some clearing, which will lead to a few peaks of sunshine possible, but highs will be cooler as we see cloud cover around helping to keep temperatures in the lower 60′s.
Moving into Wednesday we can expect some partly cloudy skies, but remaining dry as well as more sunshine than what we saw on Tuesday, but temperatures won’t warm up as highs will top off in the lower 60′s once again after a very chilly start to the day in which temperatures start out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. The sunshine is short lived though as we once again see moisture beginning to return ahead of our next weather system that sets its aim on Southwest Louisiana for Thursday. Clouds move in late on Wednesday and increasing in coverage overnight and we will see lows corresponding as well as they are into the middle and upper 50′s. The warming trend will continue into Thursday and Friday as well as we see highs climbing back into the lower 70′s. The one bad thing is that with the warmer temperatures comes the threat of rain, and some of that could be heavy according to the latest models. Another aspect we will have to keep an eye on is the severe weather aspect as there is the potential for some stronger storms. That’s still several days a way and is subject to change so we will have to monitor the system as it gets closer and of course will let you know the latest. The one thing models definitely agree on is the fact we could see several days of rain and that could last into the weekend. Timing will be better once we get closer, but something worth watching throughout the week.
For now enjoy the warmer weather for one more day, as we see temperatures dropping once again as we see several fronts working their way in over the course of the week.
