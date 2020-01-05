Deuce McAllister expects Saints’ offense to put pressure on Vikings to keep up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are set to clash with their most common playoff opponent to start 2020 as the Minnesota Vikings come to town for the opening weekend of the postseason.
New Orleans enters as favorites thanks in large part to an offense that has averaged a league-best 36.3 points per game in the last seven weeks of the campaign. “They’re definitely an ascending team," says FOX 8 Saints Analyst Deuce McAllister. "When you look at some of the things they’ve been able to do, some questions obviously were asked about Alvin Kamara and he’s been able to go and score two touchdowns the last two weeks. Some questions have been asked about any other playmakers outside Michael Thomas. Well, Michael Thomas has been able to continue to show up. Then you’ve had other guys like Tre’Quan Smith has had some opportunities, he’s got some catches, able to score a touchdown. You talk about Taysom Hill continuing to make his appearances. But Jared Cook is the other guy, that missing piece that will normally get a mismatch against a safety that is too small or a linebacker that just can’t cover him. And I still....I know it may be frustrating but I still love the speed of Ted Ginn, Junior and his ability to take the top off a defense.”
Minnesota averaged 25.4 points per game but only eclipsed that mark once in the final four weeks of the season, leading to McAllister wondering if they can keep pace in a high-scoring affair “I don’t know if Kirk Cousins has ever played big in a big game but he has the talent to do so. You’re talking about a guy who threw for over 3,000 yards, only six interceptions on the year. Those are nice numbers but where the Saints have to show up is putting points on this defense.”
McAllister will provide more insight on FOX 8 Live Tailgate at 10 AM.
