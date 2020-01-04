Sports Person of the Week - Chloey Guidry

HATHAWAY, La. (KPLC) - Hathaway’s Chloey Guidry has been playing on the Lady Hornet’s varsity squad since her eighth-grade year but had her coming out party last season as a freshman. Guidry averaged 20 points per game a season ago on her way to being named district MVP.
“I kind of surprised myself," Guidry admitted of her stellar freshman season. "With all the work I put in, I was expecting to do good, but I didn’t expect myself to do that good.”
This year has brought even more success to the Lady Hornets as they’re currently on a roll with a 20-2 record and a number two ranking in Class B. Guidry has played a key role in the early season triumphs, leading the way with 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.
“The reason why she’s here today is all because of her," Hathaway head coach Courtnee Young said of Guidry. "She has worked hard, she shows up to practice, she’s a loyal player. Everything that I’ve ever asked her to do to get better as a player, she has done.”
Despite being just a sophomore, Guidry has embraced her role as a leader even if her leadership is a bit unorthodox.
“Chloey is a very likable kid," said Young. "She’s kind of the clown of the team so you can’t help but be drawn to her. Our team chemistry is great.”
“I just like making everybody happy," Guidry added. "With everyone happy, it leads to good practices too. When everybody’s in a good mood, good games come too. You just have to be in a good mood.”
And with so much of her high school career ahead of her, Guidry plans to leave quite a legacy behind at Hathaway.
“I want them to know Chloey Guidry was at Hathaway High School," Guidry said. "Be ready for her. Be scared of her. That’s who I want to be.”
