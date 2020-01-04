LSU players talk about preps for National Championship game against Clemson

“Coach O had a different edge today [Friday, Jan. 3] that I haven’t seen in a while, but you know, rightfully so," said senior defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. "We didn’t change how we practiced, but he kind of set the tone with a meeting, especially in the defensive line room. He came in there with a little more of an edge. We kept it short and sweet on the practice field, you know, but we do most of our research and what we’re going to do in the film room. We don’t practice long towards the back end of the year, so the message has been sent with Coach O. Probably couldn’t share it with you guys on kind of what he says or how he says it, but it’s very powerful. Not much cussing, not really any cussing, but just, you know, a sense of, ‘We’re here. Capture the moment.’”