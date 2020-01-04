LSU gymnastics wins season-opener against Arizona

LSU gymnastics wins season-opener against Arizona
LSU Gymnastics (Source: Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 3, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated January 4 at 2:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team began its quest for a fourth-straight SEC title by opening the 2020 season against Arizona.

The ladies came away with the 195.725 - 195.025 victory.

Senior Kennedi Edney claimed the all-around title with a 39.350. It was her ninth all-around title.

