LSU gymnastics wins season-opener against Arizona

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team began its quest for a fourth-straight SEC title by opening the 2020 season against Arizona.
The ladies came away with the 195.725 - 195.025 victory.
Senior Kennedi Edney claimed the all-around title with a 39.350. It was her ninth all-around title.
