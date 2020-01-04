Louisiana lawmakers and Lake Area residents react to Iranian General’s death

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Senator Bill Cassidy said he looks forward to learning more about the U.S. decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Cassidy saying in a statement:
“I look forward to White House, Defense Department and intelligence briefings as to how this is in an overall strategy including plans to limit future danger.”
Representative Mike Johnson also made a statement about the death, saying “Because of the decisive action last night, no one else will die by his hand, and our nation, our citizens, and our allies are safer because of it... at the same time, all of us should pray and work for de-escalation of this situation.”
While some Lake Area residents agree with Johnson’s sentiments, others don’t agree with the move or President Trump.
“They killed some of our people, if we don’t take action when that happens — it’s like the bully in school. If you don’t fight back, they keep going after you," Dana Bahm said.
“Not very much. I don’t like it. He should be impeached, he should be kicked out," Gus Pesantes said.
Tulane University International Relations and Foreign Policy expert Dr. Chris Fettweis said it’s anticipated this death will result in pushback from Iran.
“What their reaction is likely to be is against our military or diplomatic personnel abroad, or some kind of economic target, perhaps or the oil fields or something else, but generally speaking the Iranian government responses are always fairly restrained, so we shouldn’t have too much to worry about locally," Fettweis said.
