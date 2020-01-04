Law enforcement and BBB warning: don’t abbreviate 2020 on documents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While most of us may be used to abbreviating the year when we sign documents you might want to think twice before doing so this year.
Posts across social media are warning consumers against writing 20 for the year 2020 as it could potentially lead to fraud.
“Let’s say you have a debt that you’ve agreed to start paying on the fifteenth of this year and you put just 20 at the end," Commander Gene Pittman with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said. "Somebody could add on 19 and show that you should have started paying the debt in January of 2019 as opposed to 2020.”
The Better Business Bureau said while this hasn’t happened, they are telling all consumers to be cautious.
“We just recommend that you should always use the full four-digit year when writing out the date on any legal documentation, any financial documentation," President/CEO Angela Guth said. "Just to protect yourself down the line.”
The BBB recommends always having the full date on any document when you accept it or when delivering documents in order to protect yourself.
