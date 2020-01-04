Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Southern Mississippi and Tulane traveled a long way to renew a rivalry. Their campuses are only about 115 miles apart, but they will play for the first time since 2010 on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. That is more than 500 miles from each campus. The Battle for the Bell rivalry was already set to resume with four games between 2022 and 2027. That trophy and the Armed Forces Bowl trophy will be up for grabs. Both teams were Conference USA charter members, but Tulane left after the 2013 season for the American Athletic Conference.