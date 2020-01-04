Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Clint Capela finished with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds. Ben Simmons had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks for the 76ers, who have lost four straight games.
DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 for their fourth straight come-from-behind win. Radek Faksa and Andrej Sekera also scored for Dallas. Esa Lindell had three assists. Dylan Larkin scored his 10th goal for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier finished with 23 saves in his first start since he beat San Jose 2-0 on Tuesday night for his first shutout of the season.
DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery calls his dismissal by the NHL club "appropriate" and says he is entering alcohol rehab. Montgomery made his first public comments Friday since he was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct. The 50-year-old says the firing was “a wake-up call.” Montgomery was in his second season with the Stars. He had two years left on his contract at $1.6 million per season.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as Houston topped Central Florida 78-63, winning a fifth-straight game. Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes. Dejon Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch. Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for UCF.
MIAMI (AP) — UTEP coach Rodney Terry has been discharged from a Miami hospital after spending two days being treated for anaphylactic shock. Terry will not coach the Miners in their game Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Terry is expected to resume his duties when UTEP plays host to Southern Miss on Thursday. The school said Terry's medical condition was caused by a reaction to something he ate. Anaphylactic shock is serious and often life-threatening, restricts breathing and is typically caused by a reaction to food or an insect bite.
UNDATED (AP) — Relief pitcher Will Harris has joined the Washington Nationals after they beat him and the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series. Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. The 35-year-old Harris dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The Nationals finally got to him late in the World Series, and Harris allowed Howie Kendrick's go-ahead home run in Game 7. Washington went on to win its first World Series. Harris was stuck with the loss.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic. Perry received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing early in the outdoor game Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl. The suspension will cost Perry $40,323. The 34-year-old Perry has three goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season, his first with the Stars after 14 with the Anaheim Ducks. He signed a one-year contract with the Stars in July after the Ducks bought out the final two seasons of his contract.
UNDATED (AP) — Southern Mississippi and Tulane traveled a long way to renew a rivalry. Their campuses are only about 115 miles apart, but they will play for the first time since 2010 on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. That is more than 500 miles from each campus. The Battle for the Bell rivalry was already set to resume with four games between 2022 and 2027. That trophy and the Armed Forces Bowl trophy will be up for grabs. Both teams were Conference USA charter members, but Tulane left after the 2013 season for the American Athletic Conference.