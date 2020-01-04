FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine, warmer weather for Sunday

As we move in Monday we will begin to see the first of several cold fronts moving into the area, while the daylight hours will be dry and actually warm, we will begin to see an increase in moisture levels as well as cloud cover. Temperatures on Monday will top off in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s so a very nice day ahead of all the clouds. As we progress through the day models are suggesting that we see begin to see clouds working their way in by the afternoon hours, with a few rain showers moving in during the very late hours of Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The good news with this front is that it will be moving quickly and won’t bring much in the way of rainfall as the showers remain light. The front will be moving through as we go into the daylight hours of Tuesday as we will see some clearing into the later parts of the afternoon with temperatures beginning to drop into the overnight time frame. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 60′s as we see plenty of clouds and drier and cooler air working its way in as we head into the afternoon.