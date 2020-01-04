FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine, warmer weather for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very nice afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we heave seen temperatures warming to the lower and middle 60′s.
The big weather story today is the ample amount of sunshine that we have seen and that will be continuing through the rest of the afternoon. If you have any plans for this evening, you’ll have no weather worries, as the only thing you’ll need to grab is a jacket as we will see temperatures dropping pretty quickly as we see clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower and middle 50′s during the early evening hours and will continue to drop into the overnight hours as we start Sunday morning out in the lower 40′s for the majority of us, but there could be a few upper 30′s for the areas to the north such as Oakdale and Fort Polk.
Sunday, will be a pretty much copy and paste from Saturday, but we will actually warm just a few degrees more as we see some easterly and southerly flow returning ahead of a frontal boundary that is set to move in during the overnight hours of Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday, but that’s still a couple days away and we will highlight that in just a little. For Sunday though after the chilly start we can shed that jacket as plenty of sunshine returns as we see temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60′s. So make sure to go outside and enjoy the wonderful weather before we start the new work week and head back to work and school, because as we head into the new work week we will see a series of cold front moving through bringing rain chances with them. Temperatures overnight Sunday will be a few degrees warmer though as we see upper 40′s to lower 50′s, which is a few degrees warmer than average for this time of year.
As we move in Monday we will begin to see the first of several cold fronts moving into the area, while the daylight hours will be dry and actually warm, we will begin to see an increase in moisture levels as well as cloud cover. Temperatures on Monday will top off in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s so a very nice day ahead of all the clouds. As we progress through the day models are suggesting that we see begin to see clouds working their way in by the afternoon hours, with a few rain showers moving in during the very late hours of Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The good news with this front is that it will be moving quickly and won’t bring much in the way of rainfall as the showers remain light. The front will be moving through as we go into the daylight hours of Tuesday as we will see some clearing into the later parts of the afternoon with temperatures beginning to drop into the overnight time frame. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 60′s as we see plenty of clouds and drier and cooler air working its way in as we head into the afternoon.
Sunny conditions remain as we head into Wednesday, but temperatures will be cold to start the day off as we see lows starting out in the middle and upper 30′s. Highs will top out in the lower 60′s once again, but the positive being plenty of sunshine, but once again that changes as we move into Thursday as we see clouds and moisture returning. This front will bring a much better chance of rain as well as, even a few thunderstorms as of the latest model guidance. This is still several days away and we can monitor it as we head into the new week and have a better handle on how long the rain last as there is some disagreement upon the models. Nonetheless enjoy your Sunday weather as gorgeous weather sticks around and temperatures remain very comfortable.
