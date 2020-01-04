Car crashes into building and catches on fire in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - On the evening of Jan. 3, a car crashed ended in flames in Sulphur.
According to Fire Chief Selph, a car crashed into the Petsense building off of Maplewood Drive in Sulphur and caught on fire.
Both Sulphur Fire Department and Sulphur Police responded to the incident, they were called around 7:20 p.m. The fire department was able to pull the car out of the building and pull out the two people inside the car. They have been taken to a hospital.
Sulphur Fire Department says it is likely that the car was speeding and hit a curb, but it is not confirmed as of right now.
Petsense will be closed until Monday.
