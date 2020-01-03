Watch a Connecticut man crash his vehicle while livestreaming

GROTON, Conn. (CNN) - Police say a driver crashed his car while livestreaming himself going well over the speed limit on a Connecticut highway.
Connecticut State Police released a video of the driver doing more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The joyride would come to an end when he lost control of the car at a highway ramp. Moments later, he slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 95.
Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t hurt in the crash.
The video was released on Facebook along with a message to drivers saying the combination of speeding and livestreaming while driving is not only illegal but also dangerous.
