W. Prien Lake Road expansion project moves forward

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A major road project in Lake Charles that has been in the works since 2017 is moving forward.
The expansion of W. Prien Lake road from two to four lanes continues as several homes get demolished this week. Back in August, 7News spoke with Jubal Fullerton as he walked around the home he owned for fifteen years. This week, he watched as it was torn down.
“I watched part of it, I mean it’s bad seeing them tear down the bookcase and all of that stuff," Fullerton said. “My wife doesn’t want to see any of it.”
His home is one of five being demolished to widen W. Prien Lake Road in hopes of minimizing traffic congestion. Something Fullerton said needs to be addressed, but he’s not sure the expansion project will help.
“Even now it’s hard to get out of here in the mornings and the afternoons," he said. “But once they get that built it’s going to be like [...] probably like Nelson Road; there is going to be lots of traffic.”
Project manager Wesley Feucht expects the project to take about two months. Currently the demolition phase isn’t disturbing traffic, but he said here in the next few weeks extensive tree removal from I-210 to Ihles Road will.
“Traffic’s gonna to be a lot slower," he said. "We’re going to have the road down to one lane and we’ll be flagging traffic around with the help of a police officer. So, when that happens traffic is going to be heavy.”
While Fullerton questions if the expansion project will help alleviate traffic, he hopes for one thing.
“Well, progress I guess,” he said.
The project manager expects all of the homes to be demolished by the end of next week. They will then move on to take down the brick fence that is at the entrance of the subdivision.
