Two Lake Charles men cited for harvesting oysters illegally

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men were cited for illegally harvesting oysters in Cameron Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said on Friday.
Joby A. Landry, 24, and Brendon K. Duhon, 23, were cited on Dec. 31 for allegedly taking oysters in a closed area after agents on patrol in the West Cove area observed and recorded the two subjects using a drone for aerial surveillance, the statement said.
LDWF agents began utilizing drones for aerial surveillance on oyster patrols in March 2018, the department said.
Taking oysters from a closed area could bring a fine of up to $950 and up to 120 days in jail, LDWF said.
Both men face having their oyster harvester licenses revoked by LDWF for up to one year and could be sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service. The violators could only be allowed to harvest oysters from a vessel that is equipped with a monitoring device for up to one year if sentenced, the statement said.
