Twelfth Night kicks off the Mardi Gras season Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Twelfth Night kicks off the 2020 Mardi Gras season this weekend.
We have a list of events here:
Mardi Gras Kickoff and Poster Reveal Party: Food trucks and Mardi Gras floats will be on display along with live music by Bluesiana Red at Alexander Art Studio on 900 Ryan St.
Admission is free with the party kicking off at 5:00 p.m. and lasting until 8:00 p.m.
Twelfth Night Car Show: The car show will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center with winners being presented as part of the annual indoor parade.
Admission is free with the show starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 1:00 p.m.
Twelfth Night: The Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza will take place inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum with a mini-parade, costumes, a prize giveaway, and dancing. Guests who find “babies” in their King Cake will win prizes from local merchants and businesses.
Admission is $7 if purchased in advance and $8 at the door. Children are admitted for free.
The celebration begins at 7:00 p.m.
