SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2020.
Ronald Joseph Caillier, 45, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; secretary to require periodical inspection; passing a parked emergency vehicle.
Blake Eisa Groth, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; unlawful use or possession of body armor; creation of a clandestine laboratory within 1000″ of a school.
Carl Lewis, 44, Westlake: Broken headlamps; operating a vehicle while under suspension; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Wayne Richard, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.
Darlene Idell Sias, 60, Lake Charles: Manslaughter; expired drivers license; no motor vehicle insurance.
Kenneth Earl Turner, 56, Whitehouse, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Darrell Scott Fisher, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jermaine Kenton Thomas, 42, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Brandon Demon Tyler Sr., 31, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.
James Gregory Guidry, 65, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; misdemeanor sexual battery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; instate detainer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.