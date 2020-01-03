Some SWLA restaurants kicking off crawfish season early

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we ring in the new year, plenty of Louisianians look forward to one thing: crawfish.
Some restaurants are taking advantage of that excitement by kicking off the season a little early.
“I just left the hospital, I was in the hospital for three days and my first meal is going to be boiled crawfish with my grandson and my wife," Gene Primeaux, a big crawfish fan, said.
“I think as soon as people take their Christmas trees down they’re ready for crawfish season," Jason Guillory, co-owner of Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express, said.
And Guillory is right, Louisianians don’t mess around when it comes to crawfish season.
When asked how long one man has been waiting to eat crawfish, he said, “Since they ran out last year!”
While it’s still early January, Guillory said the season is off to a good start.
“You can ask five different people and they’ll give you five different answers on what makes them grow, what makes them not grow, but this is the best size crawfish that we’ve seen in the beginning of January in a few years," Guillory said.
The longer the season, the better the business.
“We don’t go into June too much. June’s typically the cutoff for us. So, if we can boil from January to June, that’s good for us," Guillory said.
So, what does Guillory think makes good crawfish? Consistency and the right seasoning.
“Doing the same thing every night that way the customer gets the same crawfish every time they come," Guillory said. “It took us a while to get it, we like a little lemon flavor to it. It’s spicy enough to know you’re eating spice, but you’re not sweating too bad.”
CRAWFISH PRICES:
Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express: $6.99 per pound
Lebleu’s Landing: 3 pound platter for $21.95 or a 5 pound platter for $34.95 or to-go for $6.99 per pound
Boudreaux’s Cajun Trio: $5.99 per pound to-go and $6.49 per pound if you’re dining in
