Prairie View looks to extend streak vs Alcorn State

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Gerard Andrus, Darius Williams, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Devonte Patterson have combined to account for 67 percent of Prairie View's scoring this season. For Alcorn State, Troymain Crosby, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews, Maurice Howard and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Alcorn State scoring, including 70 percent of the team's points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He's also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.