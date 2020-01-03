Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

EDWARDS-EDUCATION BOARD
Louisiana governor announces state education board members
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has named his three appointees to Louisiana's top public school board for the upcoming term. He's keeping two picks from his first four years in office and replacing the third on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Democratic governor announced Thursday that Doris Voitier and Thomas Roque will remain on the board. Voitier is superintendent of St. Bernard Parish public schools, while Roque is superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria. Edwards is replacing Grambling State University professor Lurie Thomason Jr. with Louisiana State University professor Belinda Davis. Edwards' spokeswoman says Thomason resigned from the education board last month, citing health concerns.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral for mother and son killed in Louisiana plane crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Family and friends wearing purple and gold said goodbye Thursday to a Louisiana woman and her son who were on their way to see LSU in the Peach Bowl when they died in a weekend plane crash. Gretchen Vincent and her 15-year-old son, Michael Walker Vincent, were on a plane that crashed after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five of the six people on board. The Advocate reports Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry described Gretchen Vincent as one of his best friends, saying she was possibly the world's greatest LSU Tigers fan.
NEW ORLEANS HOMICIDE FIGURES
Number of homicides in New Orleans dips to 49-year low
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say the number of homicides in the city has fallen for the third consecutive year. New Orleans police confirmed in a statement that there were 119 homicides in 2019, down from 146 the previous year. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the figure is the lowest number since 161 slayings were recorded in 1971. With the new low, New Orleans could drop from the list of America’s five deadliest cities when the federal figures are released in September. The newspaper also reported that though homicides dipped, the number of non-fatal shootings increased by 3%.
GRAMBLING-OSTEOPATHIC COLLEGE
Grambling: early admission agreement with new medical school
MONROE, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has reached an early admissions agreement with an osteopathic medical school that's starting up classes in July at a private campus on the grounds of another public university. Medical school dean Dr. Ray Morrison says the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is working toward similar agreements with other schools. Grambling's agreement allows admission for five Grambling sophomores a year to the private college at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Morrison expects to have about 150 students in the first class to report to Monroe. The college also has campuses in Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina.
OFFICER SHOT-LOUISIANA
Louisiana officer shot during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. Police say the female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182. The unidentified officer suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers. The suspect's identity was not immediately released. Grand Coteau is about 15 miles north of Lafayette.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana man arrested, accused of killing 3 homeless people
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three homeless people. Police told news outlets that 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder. The first killings happened on Dec. 13 when 53-year-old Christina Fowler and 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran were found fatally shot under an overpass. Fifty-year-old Tony Williams was found on Dec. 27 shot to death on the porch of a vacant home. A motive for the crimes wasn't immediately released. It's unclear whether Anderson has an attorney.
PELICANS-WILLIAMSON
Zion Williamson returns to practice, raising Pelicans' hopes
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Top NBA draft choice Zion Williamson has returned to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Duke star says he ‘felt really good’ after his first practice since he had arthroscopic knee surgery right before the season opener in October. Williamson says he cannot yet forecast when he'll make his regular-season debut. Coach Alvin Gentry says it won't happen during a two-game road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Williamson averaged more than 23 points and six rebounds in four preseason games.
MCNEESE ST-VOLLEYBALL COACH
McNeese State names Kristee Porter as new volleyball coach
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese State University has a new leader at the helm of its girls' volleyball program. Kristee Porter has been named head coach after serving similar stints at Navarro Junior College and Henderson State, Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill announced Monday. Porter replaces Ashleigh Fitzgerald, whose contract was not renewed in 2019. Fitzgerald compiled an 80-109 record in six seasons at the helm, including a 42-54 Southland Conference record.