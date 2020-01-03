Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Dallas Mavericks pull away for a 123-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Seth Curry finished with 25 points while keeping the Mavericks even with the Nets with Doncic sitting late in the third quarter. Dallas was without Nos. 2 and 3 scorers Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. because of injuries. Maxi Kleber scored a season-high 18 points to help the Mavericks avoid their first three-game losing streak. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 for the Nets. They lost their fourth straight for the first time this season.