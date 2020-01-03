Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Dallas Mavericks pull away for a 123-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Seth Curry finished with 25 points while keeping the Mavericks even with the Nets with Doncic sitting late in the third quarter. Dallas was without Nos. 2 and 3 scorers Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. because of injuries. Maxi Kleber scored a season-high 18 points to help the Mavericks avoid their first three-game losing streak. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 for the Nets. They lost their fourth straight for the first time this season.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame 30 points by DeMar DeRozan to beat the Spurs 109-103, snapping a nine-game skid in San Antonio. Chris Paul had 10 of his 16 points in the final quarter to help Oklahoma City win its fourth straight. The Thunder won the battle between the current seventh and eighth seeds in the Western Conference, extending their lead over the Spurs to four games. Oklahoma City had five players score at least 13 points, including 19 from Dennis Schroder.
HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt was a rookie in the 2011 playoffs when his spectacular performance against the Cincinnati Bengals led the Houston Texans to the first postseason win in franchise history. On Saturday the spotlight will be on Watt again. He'll return to the field a little more than two months after surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle when the Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.
UNDATED (AP) — Dallas’ Luka Doncic collected more fan votes than any other player in the opening week of balloting for the NBA All-Star Game. The NBA released the first voting totals on Thursday and Doncic has received 1,073,957. That's 599 more than Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is the only other player to top the million-vote mark so far. Voting continues through Jan. 20.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars are only halfway through what has already been an eventful season. A 1-7-1 start after an impressive playoff run last season. A sudden coaching change that came when they were consistently winning again. Through it all, they are third in the Western Conference standings. The Stars have played exactly half of their 82-game regular season games. They start the second half Friday against Detroit.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson each had a double-double, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat 20th-ranked Arkansas 84-77. Jones finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds and Johnson had 11 points and 10 boards. Makayla Daniels made a layup to make it 61-all - the first tie since 5-5 - with 6:24 left in the game but Carter answered with a layup to give A&M the lead for good. The Aggies made 15 of 20 from the free-throw line in the final six minutes. Arkansas attempted just 13 total foul shots, making nine.
MIAMI (AP) — UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition in a Miami hospital, school officials said Thursday. Terry is stable and “is expected to make a full recovery,” the school said. There is no timetable for his return to the bench. He did not coach in UTEP’s loss to Florida International on Thursday. First-year assistant Kenton Paulino handled the coaching duties on Thursday in the Conference USA opener for both schools.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired former pitcher Doug Mathis as their bullpen coach. He replaces Oscar Marin, who become Pittsburgh's pitching coach last month. Mathis pitched professionally for 11 years before spending the last three seasons as a minor league pitching coach in the Seattle and Toronto organizations. He pitched 45 games for the Rangers from 2008 to 2010 in his only major league experience. He also pitched professionally in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The Rangers also named former major league infielder Darwin Barney as manager of their Triple-A team in Nashville.