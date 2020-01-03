Hand that gives Social Security raise takes away food stamps.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The government giveth and the government taketh away. That's what's happening to Social Security recipients getting a raise, but also losing some of their food stamps.
And the raise could mean some will no longer get food stamps.
The Federal Government is giving those on Social Security and Veterans benefits a cost of living raise, but it means some will receive a reduction in their food stamps -- due to what’s called a cost neutrality requirement.
Sammy Guillory is the deputy assistant secretary for the State Department of Children and Family Services.
“It’s fairly significant, as far as the number of households it will affect. We have close to 95,000 households of our 380,000 households will be impacted. The average decrease is $9 in monthly benefits,” explained Guillory who says it’s based on a Federal formula and not dollar-for-dollar.
Joseph Thompson has lived in and out of homelessness for years and often struggles to survive. He says for those who live in poverty every dollar count.
“I received some paperwork that it’s going to be raised from what it was, from $741 approximately to $753 monthly. So, we’re looking at a $12 increase,” he said.
He says he's glad to get $12 a month.
"They call it a cost of living increase. Helps me out," said Thompson.
Guillory says the 1.6 % cost of living raise will cause a few people to become ineligible for food stamps.
“It's possible that someone who was barely eligible for food stamps before is, it's possible that the increase may push them over the income limit. And again, these income limits are federally determined,” said Guillory.
But he says most people will come out ahead.
Still, Thompson hates to see a raise cause a reduction in anyone's benefits.
“It's like a hamster running in a wheel. That's it. He's running around in circles. It's not designed to put you ahead unless you make tremendous sacrifices. That's they only way you'll be able to make it,” said Thompson.
Guillory says residents are always able to appeal their SNAP eligibility or benefit determination.
For more details on the SNAP changes click here.
