FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain finally exits; sunny weather for the weekend

Once the rain tapers off, areas of fog are possible this morning, so be on the lookout for lowering visibilities and be prepared to drive slower on the commute, especially since roads are still very wet and waterlogged in a lot of the area this morning. As the day progresses, some sun could return by this afternoon as we sit in a lull of warm and humid air until our dry reinforcing front pushes in later this afternoon and evening. This means our temperatures will warm up to near 70 again today but start off much cooler in the 40s by Saturday morning!