FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain finally exits; sunny weather for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With that was a very wet day and night for Southwest Louisiana, the final band of heavy rain continues to move east through sunrise, with the Flash Flood Watch for Jeff Davis and Acadia parishes expiring at 9:00 a.m. Some parts of the area received 4 to 5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, with those locations particularly hardest hit from Cameron northeastward to Welsh, Jennings and Ville Platte where several reports of flooded roads were coming in yesterday. That water should recede quickly today as things get back to normal as the rain moves out.
Once the rain tapers off, areas of fog are possible this morning, so be on the lookout for lowering visibilities and be prepared to drive slower on the commute, especially since roads are still very wet and waterlogged in a lot of the area this morning. As the day progresses, some sun could return by this afternoon as we sit in a lull of warm and humid air until our dry reinforcing front pushes in later this afternoon and evening. This means our temperatures will warm up to near 70 again today but start off much cooler in the 40s by Saturday morning!
Cool high pressure building in the wake of today’s rain will bring a very pleasant feel to our weekend, with temperatures warming out of the 40s and into the lower 60s tomorrow. If winds calm enough Saturday night, some patchy frost is possible early Sunday in areas well north of I-10 with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Sunshine continues into Sunday, but the return of an onshore breeze will send afternoon temperatures a little higher, closer to 70 later in the day.
Heading into next week, a series of fronts will impact the state, but with much less rain, as Tuesday brings a few passing showers early in the day ahead of the frontal passage. Temperatures remain seasonably cool with lows Tuesday night headed back into the 30s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine returns Wednesday ahead of another chance of rain closer to the end of next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
