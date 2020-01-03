FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies remain for today, but a beautiful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have finally began to clear out a little as we have headed into the afternoon hours as a little bit of sunshine has peaked through the clouds and has helped the temperatures warm as well into the middle 60′s, making for a much better afternoon that what we saw on your Thursday.
As we go through the rest of the evening we can expect some clouds to build back in briefly as the second cold front moves through and that will clear us out entirely for the weekend. We will have the possibility of seeing a few showers very isolated in nature as we progress through the evening nothing heavy like yesterday just some light rain passing through. The best chance to see a shower would be during the early evening hours up until around 9 this evening, but they will be very hit or miss and won’t amount to much in overall rainfall totals. Temperatures however will be the story as we go through the evening so if you have any outdoor activities that you are planning make sure to definitely take a jacket with you as those temperatures will be falling into the middle and lower 50′s. We continue to drop into the overnight hours as clear skies take over and by the time we wake up on Saturday morning we will be dealing with temperatures in the lower to middle 40′s, which is where we should be for this time of year.
As we move into the weekend the good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather thanks to high pressure building in with temperatures right around average for this time of year. We will see cool mornings across our region as we start out in the lower and middle 40′s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunshine will help to warm the temperatures for the afternoon though as we see highs topping off in the middle and upper 60′s so very nice and comfortable conditions. A great day to take the kids out or go for a run yourself as we have been dealing with unsettled weather the last couple of days and will finally see great weather for the weekend. The nicer weather does stick around as we start the new week at least for the daytime hours on Monday, but we will begin to see the return of southerly flow as well as moisture values ahead of a cold front that looks to sweep across our area as we head into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. This is a fast moving system with limited moisture so this will not be like the soaking rain we just saw over the last couple of days. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with overnight lows in the lower 50′s.
We will clear out briefly for Tuesday evening as well as Wednesday as temperatures drop into the lower 60′s for highs as we see a brief stint of high pressure building back in, but the mornings will be cool once again as lows Wednesday morning could be in the upper 30′s for many areas across Southwest Louisiana. As I mentioned though it’s a brief break from the rain, because moisture begins to return for the overnight hours and into the day on Thursday. Rain chances do look to stay around at least through Friday and into Saturday, so we could have another soggy period, but that is a week away and we have plenty of time to watch the system and see if things change. The great news is that the weekend will be perfect to get out and enjoy and just relax as there will be no worries about the weather.
