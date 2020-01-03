FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies remain for today, but a beautiful weekend ahead

As we move into the weekend the good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather thanks to high pressure building in with temperatures right around average for this time of year. We will see cool mornings across our region as we start out in the lower and middle 40′s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunshine will help to warm the temperatures for the afternoon though as we see highs topping off in the middle and upper 60′s so very nice and comfortable conditions. A great day to take the kids out or go for a run yourself as we have been dealing with unsettled weather the last couple of days and will finally see great weather for the weekend. The nicer weather does stick around as we start the new week at least for the daytime hours on Monday, but we will begin to see the return of southerly flow as well as moisture values ahead of a cold front that looks to sweep across our area as we head into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. This is a fast moving system with limited moisture so this will not be like the soaking rain we just saw over the last couple of days. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with overnight lows in the lower 50′s.