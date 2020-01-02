SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2020.
Todd Dwayne Frank, 49, Iowa: Child endangerment; battery.
Kevin Baker Battaglia, 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Wesley Dale Davis, 34, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Jose Luis Reyes, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; fist offense battery of a dating partner; child endangerment.
Jose Luis Rodriguez-Santos, 28, Dallas, TX: Federal detainer.
Kevin Michael Anderson, 30, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; careless operation; open alcoholic beverage containers in a vehicle.
Jonathan A Roberts, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Tony John Carriere, 52, Church Point: Instate detainer.
Brennon Michael Duay, 24, Longville: Aggravated second degree battery.
Matthew Garret Genova Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; hit & run driving.
Benjamin Keith Lendemann, 32, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshuwa James Moore, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Mitchell Scott Blalock, 54, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Robbie Jerome Frank, 30, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges).
Ashton Deglandon King, 28, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.