Strong fundraising for Sanders, Yang suggests long Democratic primary; Trump pulls down $46 million in 4th quarter

Strong totals from all three suggest that their party's primary could feature a long and protracted fight at a time that some of the party's supporters might like to see a more clear front-runner emerge. The lead-off Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3, and Sanders and Buttigieg have been among the leaders of a still crowded and unsettled field, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Yang's sizable total will allow him to continue to play spoiler far longer than many political observers originally thought.