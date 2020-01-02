State Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State Police Troop D are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred near Singer yesterday evening.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate the crash near the intersection of Hwy 110 and Beehive Loop around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.
During their preliminary investigation troopers found Brett J. Burns, 56, of Walker, LA. Burns was seriously injured during the crash and was taken to a local hospital.
Troopers believe that Burns was traveling west on Hwy 10 in his Chevrolet pickup truck when he ran off the right side of the roadway after failing to navigate a left hand curve. After leaving the road, his vehicle hit an embankment, vaulted over the road, and came to a stop in a ditch.
Burns later died from his injuries at the hospital.
State Police believe that Burns may have been impaired which they suspect was a factor in the crash.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Burns and has been submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation as State Police remind drivers that it is both dangerous and illegal to drink and drive as it can result in the death or injury of the driver, passengers, pedestrians, or others sharing the road. They encourage everyone to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service as needed.
