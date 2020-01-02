No. 8 Auburn, Miss. St. start SEC play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Mississippi State's Reggie Perry has averaged 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. For the Tigers, Samir Doughty has averaged 16.4 points while Austin Wiley has put up 10.8 points and 9.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Doughty has connected on 35.7 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last three games. He's also made 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.