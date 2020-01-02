Lake Area residents share their New Year’s traditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we ring in the new year, many of us participate in New Year’s traditions like kissing someone at midnight or eating black-eyed peas.
“I go to church every new year’s eve, I go to Christian Baptist, and when I get home I like to call my son to make sure he’s okay," Carolyn Perkins, a Lake Area resident, said.
There are many to choose from, but food traditions seem to be the most popular here in the Lake Area.
“I actually disdained all traditions until things weren’t going smoothly.”One year I tried black-eyed peas and things weren’t so bad that year," James Mackey said.
“We’re going to eat black eyed peas and cabbage, that’s the tradition for the new year," Patricia Slidell, another resident said.
“The kiss at midnight, black eyed peas and cabbage with the family," Jonathan Lastrapes, said.
All in hopes these traditions will bring a prosperous new year.
“Cabbage is green for money and black eyed peas is supposed to be the change. It worked for me last year so hopefully it’ll do me good this year!” Slidell said.
For Lastrapes, the best part of these traditions is doing them with family.
“It’s one of those things you pass down from generation to generation, so there’s a lot of substance behind it, you know? It’s just a good feeling around the holidays to have something like that you can share with friends and family — which is why, I guess, we keep doing it," he said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.