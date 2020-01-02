FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy afternoon with some heavy pockets of rain, rain begins to move out into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain has been continuing to move through Southwest Louisiana as we have entered the afternoon time frame after a relatively quiet morning where we saw a lull in the rain. Several bands have been setting up across the area producing locally heavy rain as well as a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning. The good news is that we aren’t experiencing any severe weather and haven’t seen any flooding across the area and that threat is continuing to lower as we head into the rest of the evening and overnight hours. We can still expect showers and some heavy rain around the region as we move into the evening and overnight hours, with the most widespread rain beginning to taper off as we go towards midnight. New rainfall totals will vary where some areas will receive a little more if the heaviest band of rain moves over, but the totals should be very limited. Temperatures today have been slowly climbing as a little bit of warmer air has lifted through the area as highs have topped out in the middle and upper 60′s. Temperatures will remain fairly steady as we head through the evening gradually dropping as we head into the morning ours of Friday, but still a mild start as lows are in the middle 50′s thanks to plenty of cloud cover.
Friday will be a day filled with mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine possible, but the view of the sun will be very brief and short lived. Temperatures do warm into the middle and upper 60′s once again, but we are tracking a secondary cold front to move through the area tomorrow afternoon, which could provide enough lift in the atmosphere to spark a shower or two. This won’t be anything like what we saw on Thursday so that is the good news. Any evening plans that you have tomorrow will be just fine, take a jacket with you though as temperatures begin to drop fairly quickly through the evening and overnight hours. After being in the 60′s Friday afternoon temperatures will begin to take a tumble into the evening dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 50′s by the time midnight comes around. And waking up Saturday morning will be cold compared to the last several mornings as lows will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s, but that’s where we should be for this time of year.
Great news for the weekend is that sunshine will return just in time and this will allow for a beautiful weekend ahead. We will be starting off very chilly for both Saturday and Sunday, but a nice rebound into the afternoon is in store as we see highs in the lower 60′s for Saturday and a little warmer on Sunday as highs will climb into the middle and upper 60′s. So any outdoor activities will be in wonderful shape and there will be no chances of rain to disrupt any plans, so make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Heading into the new work week as kids begin to go back to school we will see clouds and moisture beginning to work its way back into our region ahead of a cold front that looks to move into our area late Monday and possibly lingering into Tuesday as there is a little disagreement upon the models on the exact timing, we will continue to track the system over the next several days and have better timing as we get closer, but this front will have less moisture associated with it so the rain won’t be nearly as we heavy or amounting to much in terms of total rainfall. Temperatures will drop behind that front though and be much closer to average with highs in the lower 60′s. Another front looks to head into our area as we head into Thursday and will bring rain through at least Friday, so an active pattern of cold fronts moving through the area bringing rain chances.
We just have to make it through the rest of today and into Friday evening and then we will begin to see clearing, which is going to provide a great weekend to enjoy.
