FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy afternoon with some heavy pockets of rain, rain begins to move out into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain has been continuing to move through Southwest Louisiana as we have entered the afternoon time frame after a relatively quiet morning where we saw a lull in the rain. Several bands have been setting up across the area producing locally heavy rain as well as a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning. The good news is that we aren’t experiencing any severe weather and haven’t seen any flooding across the area and that threat is continuing to lower as we head into the rest of the evening and overnight hours. We can still expect showers and some heavy rain around the region as we move into the evening and overnight hours, with the most widespread rain beginning to taper off as we go towards midnight. New rainfall totals will vary where some areas will receive a little more if the heaviest band of rain moves over, but the totals should be very limited. Temperatures today have been slowly climbing as a little bit of warmer air has lifted through the area as highs have topped out in the middle and upper 60′s. Temperatures will remain fairly steady as we head through the evening gradually dropping as we head into the morning ours of Friday, but still a mild start as lows are in the middle 50′s thanks to plenty of cloud cover.