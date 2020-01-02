FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of heavier rain returning later today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar continues to show developing showers across Southwest Louisiana from overnight as much of the rain has been light thus far, that’s expected to change as we continue into the day ahead. The good news at least for the morning commute is that rain from overnight has been light enough that no flooded roads or major impacts will be an issue, although with roads being wet you should take some extra caution while driving. Temperatures steadily continue to warm up through the 50s, so a light rain jacket is all you’ll need in addition to the umbrella today.