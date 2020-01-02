FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of heavier rain returning later today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar continues to show developing showers across Southwest Louisiana from overnight as much of the rain has been light thus far, that’s expected to change as we continue into the day ahead. The good news at least for the morning commute is that rain from overnight has been light enough that no flooded roads or major impacts will be an issue, although with roads being wet you should take some extra caution while driving. Temperatures steadily continue to warm up through the 50s, so a light rain jacket is all you’ll need in addition to the umbrella today.
The forecast through the daytime hours still calls for increasing rain chances and harder duration rain at times which could still lead to some brief street flooding, so make sure to carry the KPLC weather app for those alerts and to track the radar. The severe weather threat looks to remain very low with the better chance of severe storms setting up across parts of eastern Acadiana and southeastern Louisiana later today. A stronger storm is certainly not out of the question, but the primary concern will be the heavy rain for Southwest Louisiana.
Rainfall amounts of between 1 and 3 inches will be likely with locally higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible in the heaviest downpours today. Lingering rain will begin tapering off late tonight with only a few remnant light showers after midnight through early Friday as a reinforcing cold front pushes drier air into the state and allows us to enjoy a sunny and seasonably cool weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
A couple more fronts will be on the way next week, bringing less rain than today but keeping temperatures seasonably cool for this time of year. The first front next week arrives on Tuesday with the second toward the end of next week. Neither of these fronts look to be big rain makers but will keep the cooler feel going over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
