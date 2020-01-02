CFL’s Toronto Argonauts sign former Cowboy WR Kent Shelby

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana wide receiver Kent Shelby has signed a multi-year contract with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, the organization announced on Thursday.
Shelby was a member of the Sioux Falls Storm in 2019 where he racked up 518 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games played.
The New Orleans native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 following his McNeese career, and attended rookie mini-camp with the club.
While at McNeese, Shelby became one of the top receivers in school history after finishing his career with 128 receptions, ranking him fourth on the all-time list, and 1,910 receiving yards, ranking fifth all-time in school history. He also hauled in 14 passes for TDs to rank as the sixth-most in history.
He earned All-SLC honors in 2015 after leading the Cowboys with 36 catches and 668 yards with six touchdowns. He followed that up with 40 grabs for 509 yards and five TDs as a junior, and in his senior season, reeled in 48 passes for 625 yards and three scores in earning All-SLC and All-Louisiana honorable mention honors.
He was named a McNeese Voris King Memorial Team Captain in 2017 and garnered the program’s Lether E. Frazar Memorial Award for Offensive Player of the Year.
Shelby’s contract with Toronto will run through the 2022 season. Terms of the deal were not made public.
The Argonauts are coming off a 4-14 campaign in 2019 for a third place finish in the CFL East Division.
The team will open up its preseason on May 28 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the regular season on June 12 at Ottawa.
