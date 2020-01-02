Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reports minimal arrests on New Year’s Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nationwide the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day can be a very dangerous time for law enforcement. Something the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office takes seriously and plans ahead for in order to keep their deputies safe.
“It’s normally busy, we get a lot of fireworks complaints,” Commander James McGee said. “We get a lot of impaired drivers.”
Ringing in the new year is a time for celebration but for law enforcement it’s a night they prepare for to keep people safe.
“It is a very dangerous night for law enforcement throughout the nation," he said. "We’ve had incidents here in the past that showed that were very dangerous and our call volume is normally higher, so we brought some extra deputies in for reinforcement.”
Commander McGee said while New Year’s Eve is typically a very busy night for the CPSO, this year, the night was calm with limited arrests.
“We made two DWI arrests, which I do feel like they went down because we’ve specifically were looking for DWIs last night," he said. "To only have two on New Year’s Eve is pretty good.”
He attributes the small number of arrests to recent enforcement efforts and people making better decisions while drinking.
“People are just using better judgement which is really great," he said.
But he does point out some arrests as unusual.
“One thing that did stand out was we had, we handled a lot of disturbances," he said. "We made five arrests on domestic abuse battery cases.”
Something he said is normal when people have large gatherings for the holidays.
“There were fights and just different type of disturbances that you know at parties that people had," he said. "That’s something that is typical with New Year’s Eve.”
As we continue into the new year Commander McGee has a few words of encouragement after a peaceful night.
“We started this new year without any major tragedies, let’s continue it," he said. "Let’s continue and lets make 2020 reflective of the night we had last night.”
